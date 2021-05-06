IND USA
Home / Business / Petrol price in Delhi up by 25 paise, diesel by 30. Check fuel prices today
In Mumbai, the current price of petrol and diesel stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.34 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.49 per litre respectively. (File Photo / Representational Image)
Petrol price in Delhi up by 25 paise, diesel by 30. Check fuel prices today

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 09:55 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a minor surge in the national capital and stood at 90.99 per litre and 81.42 per litre, respectively on Thursday.

As compared to Wednesday, petrol has become costlier by 25 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 30 paise.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at 97.34 and 88.49 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was 92.90 and 86.35 per litre respectively and 91.14 and 84.26 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

