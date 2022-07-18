Home / Business / Rupee strengthens after hitting record low last week
Rupee strengthens after hitting record low last week

The rupee had weakened to a record low of 79.96 last week, weighed down by broad gains in the dollar as red-hot inflation data raised fears of more aggressive policy tightening by the U.S Federal Reserve.
Published on Jul 18, 2022 10:42 AM IST
Reuters |

The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Monday, tracking other Asian currencies and following slight gains in the domestic share market.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's 'rupee' dig at Centre as it edges closer to 80-mark

The partially convertible rupee rose to 79.73 per dollar at one point, compared with Friday's close of 79.88. It was trading at 79.83, as of 0417 GMT.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.41%, compared with its close of 7.44% on Friday.

