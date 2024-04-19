Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, 8GB+128GB variant launched in India; check price and specs

A new Samsung Galaxy F15 5G variant was launched today with enhanced storage options, promising extended battery life, stunning display, and advanced camera features, catering to diverse user needs in India. Samsung India has introduced the new storage option for its Galaxy F15 smartphone. This is the 8GB+128GB variant and it is priced at ₹15999. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone boasts a 6000mAh battery, sAMOLED display, and comes in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colors.(Samsung)

The Galaxy F15 5G boasts some exceptional features including a 6000mAh battery, sAMOLED display, and four Android upgrades, ensuring prolonged user satisfaction and security with five years of updates.

Available alongside the existing 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB models, the Galaxy F15 5G comes in three colors – Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green. The design gives the smartphone a premium touch.

The Knox Vault chipset is an advanced security feature embedded within the Galaxy F15 5G, operating at the chip level. Its primary function is to safeguard sensitive user data, such as PINs, passwords, and patterns, by storing them in a separate, tamper-resistant storage unit. This ensures protection against both software and hardware threats, enhancing the overall security of the device.

Galaxy F15 packs a 50MP triple camera setup with Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) feature to reduce blur or distortion in videos even during shaky movements. Galaxy F15 5G has a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Samsung says Galaxy F15 5G's 6000 mAh battery is a segment-best power provider and it can stay alive for up to two days. That means binge-watching you favourite entertainment shows or movies will definitely be possible. To fuel it up fast, the smartphone also has a 25W Super-Fast Charging feature.

Other Samsung Galaxy F15 5G features are:

* You can cut the ambient noise via the Voice Focus feature;

* You can share photos, and files with other devices, including your laptop and tab, even if they are not very near via Quick Share feature;

* You can safeguard your sensitive data, including PINs, passwords from any software and hardware threats vis Knox Vault chipset feature.

The perfomance of the Galaxy F15 5G is enhanced by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Availability and Offers

Galaxy F15 5G will now be available in three memory variants – 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. It will be available on Flipkart and at select retail stores. Samsung Galaxy F15 - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage - is priced at ₹15999, while the 4GB variant is priced at ₹12999 and the 6GB version at Rs. 14499.