Indian stock markets will be closed on Tuesday, November 24, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. While Sensex and Nifty will stay closed today, commodity trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will resume during the evening session. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) declared November 24 a trading holiday, suspending regular trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments. (REUTERS) more

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) declared November 24 a trading holiday, suspending regular trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments.

Sensex, Nifty see sharp plunge The holiday comes after a sharp correction in domestic equities on Monday, when both benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - declined around 1.7 per cent amid selling in banking and metal stocks, global market weakness and profit booking following the recent rally.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.75% to 25,349.65, its steepest fall since July 8. The Sensex dropped 1.77% to 82,435.99, wiping ₹5.17 trillion off the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms.

Meanwhile, other Asian markets also fell as Japan’s Nikkei 225 saw a decline of 5.06% and South Korea’s Kospi, a decline of 3.78%. However, Taiwan’s Taiex rose 2.16%.