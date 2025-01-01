Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market news: List of BSE, NSE holidays for 2025

ByHT News Desk
Jan 01, 2025 10:51 AM IST

According to the 2025 holiday calendar released by the BSE, the Indian stock market will get a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.

The Indian stock market remained open on the first day of New Year on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The stock market will function with the usual trading timings: from 9am to 9:15am for the pre-open session, and from 9:15am to the closing bell at 3:30pm.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Also Read: Income tax dept extends belated, revised ITR deadline: Details here

List of stock market holidays in 2025

According to the 2025 holiday calendar released by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Indian stock market will get a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.

S.NoHolidaysDateDay
1MahashivratriFebruary 26,2025Wednesday
2HoliMarch 14, 2025Friday
3Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)March 31,2025Monday
4Shri Mahavir JayantiApril 10,2025Thursday
5Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14,2025Monday
6Good FridayApril 18,2025Friday
7Maharashtra DayMay 01,2025Thursday
8Independence DayAugust 15,2025Friday
9Ganesh ChaturthiAugust 27,2025Wednesday
10Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/DussehraOctober 02,2025Thursday
11Diwali * Laxmi PujanOctober 21,2025Tuesday
12Diwali BalipratipadaOctober 22,2025Wednesday
13Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak DevNovember 05,2025Wednesday
14ChristmasDecember 25,2025Thursday

Source: BSE website

Also Read: 2025 personal finance updates: Key changes in UPI, visa, EPFO, credit card, FD, and others

These holidays are separate from the fact that the stock market is generally closed on all Saturdays and Sundays of a month.

Meanwhile, this is not the same for the commodity market. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be open for only the morning session and will close for the evening session at 5 pm due to New Year’s Day.

Also Read: Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin?

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On