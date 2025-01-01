Stock market news: List of BSE, NSE holidays for 2025

The Indian stock market remained open on the first day of New Year on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The stock market will function with the usual trading timings: from 9am to 9:15am for the pre-open session, and from 9:15am to the closing bell at 3:30pm. People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

List of stock market holidays in 2025

According to the 2025 holiday calendar released by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Indian stock market will get a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.

S.No Holidays Date Day 1 Mahashivratri February 26,2025 Wednesday 2 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday 3 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) March 31,2025 Monday 4 Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 10,2025 Thursday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2025 Monday 6 Good Friday April 18,2025 Friday 7 Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday 8 Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday 9 Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday 10 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday 11 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday 12 Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday 13 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday 14 Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday

Source: BSE website

These holidays are separate from the fact that the stock market is generally closed on all Saturdays and Sundays of a month.

Meanwhile, this is not the same for the commodity market. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be open for only the morning session and will close for the evening session at 5 pm due to New Year’s Day.

