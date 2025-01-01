Stock market news: List of BSE, NSE holidays for 2025
According to the 2025 holiday calendar released by the BSE, the Indian stock market will get a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.
The Indian stock market remained open on the first day of New Year on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The stock market will function with the usual trading timings: from 9am to 9:15am for the pre-open session, and from 9:15am to the closing bell at 3:30pm.
List of stock market holidays in 2025
|S.No
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|1
|Mahashivratri
|February 26,2025
|Wednesday
|2
|Holi
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|3
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|March 31,2025
|Monday
|4
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|April 10,2025
|Thursday
|5
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14,2025
|Monday
|6
|Good Friday
|April 18,2025
|Friday
|7
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01,2025
|Thursday
|8
|Independence Day
|August 15,2025
|Friday
|9
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|August 27,2025
|Wednesday
|10
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
|October 02,2025
|Thursday
|11
|Diwali * Laxmi Pujan
|October 21,2025
|Tuesday
|12
|Diwali Balipratipada
|October 22,2025
|Wednesday
|13
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|November 05,2025
|Wednesday
|14
|Christmas
|December 25,2025
|Thursday
Source: BSE website
These holidays are separate from the fact that the stock market is generally closed on all Saturdays and Sundays of a month.
Meanwhile, this is not the same for the commodity market. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be open for only the morning session and will close for the evening session at 5 pm due to New Year’s Day.