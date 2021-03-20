US jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
A federal jury in Texas said Apple Inc must pay about $308.5 million to Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management.
The jurors late on Friday directed Apple to pay a running royalty to PMC, which is generally based on the amount of sales of a product or service.
Apple said it was disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal.
"Cases like this, brought by companies that don't make or sell any products, stifle innovation and ultimately harm consumers," it said in an emailed statement.
PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.
Apple successfully challenged PMC's case at the U.S. patent office, but an appeals court in March last year reversed that decision, paving the way for the trial.
Sugarland, Texas-based PMC has infringement cases pending against companies including Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com Inc.
US jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner
Toyota suspends Czech operations as auto-chip shortage worsens
- The Kolin factory will be on hiatus from Monday, March 22, due to low supplies of semiconductors caused by production delays after the cold weather in the US, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Saturday. The facility assembles the compact car Aygo for the European market.
Checklist of financial tasks which need to be completed before March 31
- Here’s a checklist of all the financial tasks which need to be performed before March 31, 2021
PSB Directors to get lessons in corporate governance
- The course content, the bureau said, should necessarily be designed for induction of new directors, the orientation of nominee directors and knowledge updates for seasoned directors.
Household savings decline in Q2 on rising consumption
- Household financial savings stood at 10.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period of FY21, down from 21% of the GDP in Q1 of FY21.
Future to contest HC order on Biyani over Reliance deal
- Two people familiar with Future Group’s legal plans confirmed this to Mint, adding that an appeal challenging the order may be filed on Monday or Tuesday.
Surge in bond yields may hit growth: RBI
- RBI said that while it is doing all that it could to ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, bond vigilantes could, however, unsettle financial markets and trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.
Perpetual bonds may be valued as 10-yr debt instruments now
- Markets regulator had earlier sought to value AT1 bonds as 100-year debt papers with effect from April.