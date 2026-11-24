Amazon.com is trying to build a satellite-internet business to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink. It is struggling to get off the launchpad. A rocket carrying satellites for the Amazon Leo constellation launch in February. more

The company has faced a series of setbacks as it races to roll out commercial service by year-end, including a vehicle failure earlier this month. It suffered another small hiccup Monday when rocket company Arianespace briefly delayed a launch of 36 satellites. Amazon is still on track to meet its goal, a company spokesperson said.

Amazon Leo’s mission is to provide high-speed internet to remote places using a network of thousands of satellites. SpaceX’s Starlink has been doing that for years, but with recent controversy over its activity in Ukraine, governments and consumers are eager for another option.

Amazon’s biggest hurdle now is activating the satellites it has already built. The company plans to eventually field thousands of low-Earth-orbit satellites, but getting them into space has been a challenge.

Launch woes Amazon Leo, which began as “Project Kuiper,” received Federal Communications Commission authorization in 2020. It has almost 400 satellites in orbit, while Starlink has more than 11,000, according to the companies.

While Starlink has its own SpaceX vehicles to launch satellites, Amazon relies on a mix of third-party providers, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The May explosion of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket delayed the launch of Amazon Leo satellites, while its 40-satellite launch using United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan vehicle failed earlier this month.

“Amazon seems to have been able to produce these satellites at scale and they’re backing up in a warehouse,” said Clayton Swope, the deputy director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank.

Swope, who formerly worked on the Amazon satellite project, compared the launch-vehicle bottleneck to the frustration of a ride-share on a busy day. “I’m waiting 30 minutes for an Uber. I don’t have a ride to get to where I’m going,” he said.