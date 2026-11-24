Alice Huang was in contact with Chinese intelligence while the affair was ongoing, according to people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence on the matter. But there was no smoking-gun intelligence proving she had been actively tasked with collecting information on Jensen Huang or passing along national-security secrets, they said.

The data-industry executive’s affair with the Nvidia CEO sparked an international scandal and precipitated Jensen Huang’s short-lived exit from his company.

That definition has shifted in China under Xi Jinping, as the nation’s Ministry of State Security has been overhauled to identify and cultivate people with exactly the kind of access Alice Huang had.

At the center of the Jensen Huang drama sits a debate over what it means to be a spy.

Some U.S. officials also said the links to Chinese intelligence were circumstantial, given how Chinese business leaders are often compelled to remain in contact with the country’s national-security apparatus. Others said the indications that Alice Huang collected and passed on information, regardless of how sensitive, posed a risk to national security given the centrality of Jensen Huang to the U.S. artificial-intelligence industry.

President Trump and his allies highlighted the lack of clarity in the intelligence as they successfully lobbied for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO. In closed-door briefings and TV panel shows, the question of whether Alice Huang was a spy has been perhaps the most fiercely debated issue of the entire scandal.

Interviews with current and former U.S. intelligence officials, lawmakers and China analysts suggest the spy-or-not-a-spy question misses a broader point. The greater challenge, they say, is that China’s intelligence services have grown so expansive and opportunistic under Xi that the line between a recruited agent and an unwitting asset has blurred—making it harder to assess the damage and easier to dismiss the threat.

The White House and Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence didn’t respond to requests for comment. Beijing has repeatedly denied there was a Chinese plot to spy on Jensen Huang.

Xi’s spy machine The Ministry of State Security has transformed during Xi’s tenure from a shadowy, domestically focused agency to what some U.S. intelligence officials now describe as the world’s largest and most active spy service, with an estimated 600,000 to 800,000 personnel.

Xi’s appointment of his protégé Chen Yixin as minister in 2022 accelerated the expansion. Chen pushed the MSS into the open, launching a WeChat account, producing propaganda videos warning that “foreign spies are everywhere,” and amplifying national-security education into school curricula from primary grades through the university level. The message to ordinary Chinese citizens is that everyone is expected to be vigilant, and everyone is a potential participant in the counterespionage effort.

The agency’s reach now extends well beyond China’s borders. It closely monitors Chinese nationals living overseas, in part through surveillance of WeChat and other digital platforms, and in part through on-the-ground operations. The recruitment of assets abroad also has intensified, with intelligence operatives using LinkedIn-style headhunter approaches, commercial pretexts and face-to-face meetings inside China to cultivate overseas contacts—particularly those with connections to politics, technology, or business.

Against that backdrop, intelligence analysts say Alice Huang would have been impossible for the security service to miss. She was a Chinese businesswoman with direct personal access to the CEO of the world’s most strategically important chip-designer—and she posted intimate photos of herself with Jensen Huang on WeChat Moments, visible to anyone in her network.

A warning for Trump In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a memo to warn Trump about Jensen Huang possibly being compromised by Alice Huang because of her intelligence connections—though the memo didn’t definitively say she was a Chinese spy directed to collect intelligence on the Nvidia chief.

In addition to the espionage suspicions, Alice Huang’s former company, Singapore-headquartered Megaspeed, has been under investigation by U.S. authorities since at least 2024 for allegedly smuggling restricted Nvidia chips to Chinese firms.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News earlier this month that it “doesn’t matter to me whether she’s a spy or not,” because the bigger issue is Nvidia’s work with companies like Megaspeed to potentially circumvent export restrictions.

Others who favored Huang’s reinstatement, including Trump, have suggested the lack of clarity surrounding the nature of Alice Huang’s links to Chinese intelligence showed that Nvidia’s board was too hasty in moving against Jensen Huang.

Rep. Jim Himes (D., Conn.), the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the U.S. intelligence community doesn’t have clear answers on critical questions about Alice Huang, including whether she was an active Chinese agent.

“We need to know what information he conveyed to her, what influence she might have applied to him, whether she was tasked by the Chinese, whether she was witting—we don’t know the answer to that question,” he said.

The Trump administration hasn’t shared much of the underlying intelligence about Alice Huang with Capitol Hill, lawmakers and congressional staff said. A scheduled session to discuss that and other matters last Wednesday was postponed. Jensen Huang is scheduled to appear Dec. 3 before the Senate Banking Committee

In announcing Huang’s return, the Nvidia board said that after receiving assurances from senior U.S. officials, it had concluded his “reinstatement poses no national security risk.” The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Trump told CNBC on Monday that he had spoken directly with Xi about Jensen Huang, saying the Chinese leader’s respect for the Nvidia CEO was “so great” and that Xi had called him “brilliant.” Trump also suggested that if the Nvidia chief were treated badly, he could end up running a rival AI company—in China.

Write to Alexander Ward at alex.ward@wsj.com and Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com