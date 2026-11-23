Among the economies of Gulf Arab monarchies, Oman’s is growing fastest—by a robust 4.5% this year. By contrast, the IMF projects that the United Arab Emirates’ economy will grow by a measly 0.2% and predicts that Saudi Arabia’s will shrink by 3.3% and Qatar’s by 14.5% (see map).

Earth’s tectonic forces bestowed a great deal of natural beauty on Oman but little of the bounty of oil and gas they bequeathed to its Arabian brethren. Yet these days, with the Gulf suspended between war and peace, geography is proving a blessing. The small Gulf state shares the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, but most of Oman’s coastline lies outside it. As Iran’s grip on the waterway throttles its neighbours, Oman is free to export as much of its hydrocarbons as it can pump to its ports on the Indian Ocean.

“There’s good fortune, but at the same time also good preparedness,” argues Adham Al Said of The Firm, an Omani economic and business consultancy. In recent years, he notes, the government reformed its finances, turning fiscal deficits into surpluses and cutting public debt from 68% of gdp in 2020 to about 30% this year. It also invested in ports and roads that now provide important alternative routes for Gulf states to bring in imports. Maritime traffic in Omani ports increased by 28% in the year to August. Their associated special economic zones should help hasten Oman’s slow diversification away from hydrocarbons. They include planned plants to make green hydrogen (Oman has plenty of sunshine and wind), steel and petrochemicals. A spaceport for satellite launches is even in the works.

Oman’s position beyond the Middle East’s choke points—including the Bab-al-Mandab, where Houthi forces in Yemen threaten shipping in the Red Sea—enhances its prospects. Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, is considering a new pipeline to Oman’s oil terminal at Duqm. Hafeet Rail, which will run freight and passenger trains between the Omani port of Sohar and the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi, expects to begin trials in late 2027. It will connect to the existing Emirati rail system and then to a bigger network linking all six members of the Gulf Co-operation Council, set to be completed in 2030.

Omanis credit their political neutrality for shielding them from the worst consequences of the region’s wars. Oman lets American forces use its ports but has no large foreign bases. It also enjoys friendly relations with Iran. That has allowed it to act as a mediator between America and Iran, and with the Houthis, too. But neutrality does not mean immunity. Oman was hit by Iranian drones and missiles during the air campaign by America and Israel this year, though less severely than other Gulf states.

Dark clouds still swirl. For one thing, conflicts have slowed non-oil growth (from 3.1% last year to 1.4% this year). Tourism revenues are down and prolonged regional instability could frighten foreign investors. “I don’t see any winners,” says Dr Al Said. “A short-term gain on a long-term loss is not in anyone’s interest.”

Oman’s political-balancing act carries risks. It claims Iran poses no existential risk to the Gulf and should be integrated, not isolated. It advocates a regional non-aggression pact and a reappraisal of the Gulf’s close relations with America. The other Gulf states complain that Oman is too close to Iran and the Houthis. “Some countries don’t consider Oman’s version of neutrality to be neutral,” says Elana DeLozier of the Sage Institute for Foreign Affairs, an American non-profit educational group.

Oman’s ambiguity about Hormuz causes disquiet. Iran demands, in effect, control of the waterway and the right to charge a toll—both of which the Arab states and America reject. Oman has floated the idea of “voluntary” payments for maritime services, maintaining navigation aids, say, and dealing with spills. Such a half-solution may please nobody. For now, ships trying to slip past the Iranians sail through Omani waters under partial cover of American aircraft. But some are still hit and Oman is often left to clean up the mess. Donald Trump warned in August: “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them.” Oman is not out of dire straits yet.