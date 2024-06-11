Young Indians drive surge in travel to Thailand: Airbnb

New data from Airbnb reveals that between 2022 and 2023, bookings in Thailand by Indian guests on Airbnb increased more than 60 per cent year-on-year, and a noticeable surge of interest during the recent Holi and Easter long weekends when searches by Indian guests for stays in Thailand during this period increased more than 200 per cent. According to data from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, India is the fifth largest inbound market for Thailand. (Reuters)

According to data from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, India is the fifth largest inbound market for Thailand. This growth in interest amongst Indian travellers is credited to the government’s visa-free policy and recently announced extension till 11 November 2024 and is further fuelled by the availability of various non-stop daily flights. From their favourite destinations, to the types of stays they prefer, traveller types and demographics, Airbnb shares its latest data on India-Thailand travel trends.

This surge in travel interest on Airbnb is driven by India’s changing demographics and a new, more travel inclined younger generation, with Gen Z and Millennial Indian guests accounting for 80 percent of bookings in 2023. India has the highest population of Gen Zs and Millennials in the world so it’s not surprising that youth is at the heart of Airbnb in India as well.

Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Samui made up the top 5 most booked destinations by Indian guests on Airbnb. The desire for beach and city getaways is also seen in stays chosen by Indian guests - the most booked Airbnb Categories in Thailand by Indian guests were Pool, Tropical, Near a beach, Near a national park and Iconic city.

Based on Airbnb bookings by Indian guests, Duo and Solo travellers were the largest traveller types, while small groups (3-5 pax) and medium sized groups (5 pax+) were the fastest growing, increasing by approximately 67 percent and 68 percent year-on-year respectively in 2023.

“Travellers from India on Airbnb continue to show their love for Thailand with a growing interest in exploring destinations across the country. In addition to some of Thailand’s top destinations, we see Indian guests also exploring lesser known areas and supporting a more inclusive tourism in Thailand that spreads economic opportunities to more people in more places, not just big cities ,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

“The Thai government’s extension of the visa waiver for citizens of both countries will further support and drive inbound tourism. There is strong appetite for Thailand amongst Indian travellers and we will continue to support Thailand’s tourism initiatives and help to make Thailand top of mind amongst Indian travellers.”