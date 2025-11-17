Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition teased: What will be new?

Hero MotoCorp has released a teaser of the Xtreme 160R Combat Edition on its social media page. What's interesting is that the model can also be seen on the website of the manufacturer. This will not be the first Combat Edition that the brand will launch. Hero already sells the Combat Edition of the Xoom 110 and Karizma XMR 210. Here are all the changes that Xtreme 160R Combat Edition will get. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition will be the new top-end variant.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition: Cosmetic changes

First up, being a special edition, it now comes with a grey and yellow colour scheme that helps in enhancing the road presence and style of the motorcycle. More importantly, gone is the LED headlamp that was reflector-based. Instead, it is now a projector unit that is shared with the Xtreme 250R, which gets an ‘H’-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition: Feature additions

Then there are feature additions, the Combat Edition will come with three riding modes that would be changed using a ‘Mode’ button on the left switchgear. The brand also has a coloured LCD instrument cluster, which again is borrowed from the Xtreme 250R. The biggest addition to the motorcycle is the ride-by-wire system, which means that throttle input is implemented by sensors instead of a cable. What ride-by-wire also enables is cruise control, which might come in handy while riding on highways. We first saw this feature on the Glamour X 125.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition: Acceleration time

Hero Xtreme 160R Combat Edition can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 4.5 seconds, making it the fastest 160 cc motorcycle in India, according to Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition: Price

As of now, the Xtreme 160R 4V is available in just one variant, which is priced at ₹1,29,615 ex-showroom. As of now, the pricing of the Combat Edition is not known. But it will be the new top-end variant, which means it will be priced above the current variant. We can expect it to be priced between ₹1.35 lakh and ₹1.40 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.