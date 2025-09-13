Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin recalled for harness wire inspection

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a voluntary recall of its flagship adventure-tourer, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, as part of a global market action. The recall applies to units manufactured between 2019 and 2025. Personalised Offers on Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Check Offers Check Offers Honda emphasises its commitment to safety and customer satisfaction through this proactive recall initiative, encouraging owners to schedule service appointments in advance to minimise inconvenience to get the replacement part.

According to the company, the issue stems from the continuous steering movement of the handlebar, which causes the harness wire of the left handle switch to undergo repeated bending. Over time, this can result in oxidation at the joint terminal of the harness wire, potentially leading to conduction issues. The consequences may include the horn not functioning or difficulty in switching the headlight from low beam to high beam.

As a precautionary measure, HMSI will replace the affected parts free of cost, regardless of the motorcycle’s warranty status. The replacement exercise will begin at BigWing Topline dealerships across India from the fourth week of January 2026.

In line with its customer-first approach, Honda stated that the initiative underscores its commitment to safety, trust, and enhancing the ownership experience. BigWing Topline dealers will proactively contact customers through calls, emails, or SMS for vehicle inspection starting immediately.

Customers can also verify if their motorcycle is part of the recall campaign by entering their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s official website (honda2wheelersindia.com). To minimise inconvenience, HMSI has urged owners to book service appointments in advance.