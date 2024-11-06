Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveiled. Here's how it compares with its competition

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is all set to finally enter the electric passenger vehicle market with the eVitara. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara which was recently showcased in Milan, will enter into production from spring of 2025. The e Vitara is the production version of the eVX concept car that was showcased to the world at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. The e Vitara is the first electric vehicle from the stables of Suzuki Corporation, which will be launched in India sometime in the first half of 2025.

Interestingly, despite being the largest carmaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki is amongst the last ones to enter the electric vehicle market in India. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara upon its launch will face competition from some of the established players like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the BYD Atto 3.

Interestingly, by the time the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launches, some of the other anticipated models such as the Hyundai Creta EV and the Mahindra BE 6e will also be launched. Let's look at how the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara compares with its existing competitors in terms of dimension, specs and range.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs competition: Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on a newly developed platform called the HEARTECT-e, and this has been made specifically for battery electric cars. This platform features a lightweight structure that has high-voltage protection alongside a short overhang that allows for a spacious interior. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and has a height of 1,635 mm. It has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase and rides on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant chosen. It features a ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 5.2 metres.

While the e Vitara remains smallest in its segment, the BYD Atto 3 on the other hand is the longest measuring at 4,455 mm in length, followed by the ZS EV at 4,323 mm and Curvv EV at 4,310 mm in length. Interestingly, despite having the smallest length in the segment, the e Vitara is only shorter in wheelbase when compared to the BYD Atto 3’s 2,700 mm. The Tata Curvv EV gets the smallest wheelbase in the segment at 2,560 mm while the MG ZS EV has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs competition: Battery and range

The e Vitara is going to be globally offered with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has not confirmed whether Indian customers will get access to both options. While the official range figures have not been revealed yet by the company, it is expected that the e Vitara will come with a claimed range of 500 kms. On the European-spec model, the 49 kWh version will only come with a front-wheel drive system while the 61 kWh version will come with both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive system.

As far as performance credentials are concerned, Maruti Suzuki will offer power output of 142 bhp, 171 bhp and 181 bhp depending on the battery pack and drive system option selected. Transmission duties will be handled by a single- speed electric drive unit.

In the segment, the Tata Curvv EV gets the smallest battery capacity. The Curvv EV is offered with two battery packs - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The Curvv EV with the 45 kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 430 kms while the larger battery pack offers a claimed range of 502 kms. In terms of performance, the variants with the smaller battery pack produce 150 bhp while the variants with larger battery pack produce 167 bhp. The torque output remains the same across both the battery pack options at 215 Nm.

The BYD Atto 3 meanwhile also gets two battery pack options - 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh with claims range of 468 kms and 512 kms respectively. The power figures for both the battery pack options remain the same at 204 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

The MG ZS EV is the only model in the segment with a single battery pack option. The 50.3 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 461 kms on a single charge. The MG ZS EV with a single motor setup produces 177 bhp and 280 Nm of torque.