Home / Car Bike / Petrol and CNG variants of this Maruti Suzuki mini SUV available at huge discounts. Check details

Petrol and CNG variants of this Maruti Suzuki mini SUV available at huge discounts. Check details

car bike
Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:58 PM IST

Customers can save up to ₹65,000 on the petrol models, and up to ₹80,000 on the CNG ones.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG variant was launched in October.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG variant was launched in October.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki is offering huge discounts on the petrol and CNG variants of S-Presso, a mini SUV manufactured by the company. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Maruti Suzuki is giving discounts under its year-end offer.

S-Presso comes in eight variants, of which two are CNG. The car has a starting cost of 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), going all the way up to 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

S-Presso year-end offer

As per Live Hindustan, the petrol variant carries a discount of up to 65,000, which includes 45,000 in cash, 15,000 in exchange offer (only for those availing exchange deal), and 5,000 as corporate discount. On the other hand, you can save up to 80,000 on the CNG models – 65,000 in cash and 15,000 in exchange offer (if availed).

The two CNG models are LXi and VXi, which are priced at 5.9 lakh and 6.1 lakh respectively (both ex-showroom). Both were launched in October.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The new S-Presso is powered by a new-generation K-series 1.0-litre DualJet, which generates maximum power output of 5,500 rpm and 3,500 Nm peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission.

For passenger safety, it has features such as dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), pre-tension and force limiter front seat belt, front seat belt reminder, high-speed alert system, rear parking sensor, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki
maruti suzuki

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out