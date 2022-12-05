Petrol and CNG variants of this Maruti Suzuki mini SUV available at huge discounts. Check details

Maruti Suzuki is offering huge discounts on the petrol and CNG variants of S-Presso, a mini SUV manufactured by the company. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Maruti Suzuki is giving discounts under its year-end offer.

S-Presso comes in eight variants, of which two are CNG. The car has a starting cost of ₹4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), going all the way up to ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

S-Presso year-end offer

As per Live Hindustan, the petrol variant carries a discount of up to ₹65,000, which includes ₹45,000 in cash, ₹15,000 in exchange offer (only for those availing exchange deal), and ₹5,000 as corporate discount. On the other hand, you can save up to ₹80,000 on the CNG models – ₹65,000 in cash and ₹15,000 in exchange offer (if availed).

The two CNG models are LXi and VXi, which are priced at ₹5.9 lakh and ₹6.1 lakh respectively (both ex-showroom). Both were launched in October.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The new S-Presso is powered by a new-generation K-series 1.0-litre DualJet, which generates maximum power output of 5,500 rpm and 3,500 Nm peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission.

For passenger safety, it has features such as dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), pre-tension and force limiter front seat belt, front seat belt reminder, high-speed alert system, rear parking sensor, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON