Volkswagen freezes India EV investment amid lack of clarity on JSW partnership

Volkswagen AG is halting investments in its electric vehicle program for India until the German auto giant has greater clarity on a potential partnership with JSW Group. This comes around a month after Skoda Auto Volkswagen India signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW Group to explore the key principles for a strategic partnership in India. Under this joint venture, Volkswagen is exploring opportunities to improve competitiveness and profitability in the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market. Spearheaded by Skoda in India, with this deal Volkswagen is aiming to expand its product portfolio in India, deepen local sourcing and strengthen local manufacturing. Volkswagen is reportedly awaiting a clearer business plan from JSW Group before committing more money to the joint venture.

Bloomberg has reported that Volkswagen AG has completed design work that would allow it to quickly ramp up the project using a low-cost electric vehicle that was initially developed for China when its discussions with the Indian partner closed. Now, the automaker is reportedly awaiting a clearer business plan before committing more money to the project.

What prompted the Volkswagen-JSW partnership? The philosophy behind the Volkswagen-JSW joint venture is that JSW Group and Skoda-Volkswagen India would look at developing, manufacturing and selling passenger vehicles for the Indian market as well as global markets. The proposed portfolio would cover internal combustion engine (ICE), electric vehicles (EV), plug-in hybrids and hybrid vehicles. Under this strategic partnership, these auto companies will explore ways to increase local sourcing, share vehicle platforms and technology, as well as expand production capacity.

India has become an increasingly important market for Volkswagen, with Skoda leading the group's operations in the country. However, despite being in the market for over two decades, Volkswagen's market share is still about 2%. Joining hands with a local partner would allow Volkswagen to share investment risks in a market where its profit rose 50% as sales doubled in FY26.

With the JV, Volkswagen aims to crack into India’s larger and fast-growing market, where it holds only a token share. The German automaker has spent nearly two years searching for an Indian partner with which it can share costs after talks with Indian automaker Mahindra broke down.

VW has been considering bringing a version of its CMP 21 electric architecture to India. But it would need to source more Indian components and build the vehicle locally to reduce costs enough to make it competitive, which is the driving factor behind the JV.

Why Volkswagen paused investment? The investment pause from Volkswagen comes as the automaker pursues a global cost-cutting drive. As VW is contending with weak demand in Europe and intensifying competition from Chinese OEMs, the brand aims to enforce stricter financial discipline. The company is reportedly seeking to cut investment by about 15% and has outlined plans to eliminate tens of thousands of jobs as part of an effort to lower costs.

VW had already decided to slash the costs of developing EVs in India by a third last year as it scouted for a local partner. The decision to slow further investment risks delaying its effort to compete more effectively in the Indian market even as tighter fuel-efficiency rules have increased pressure on automakers to electrify their lineups.