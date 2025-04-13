Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch in India tomorrow. What we know so far

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is one of the most awaited cars launching in India this month. Slated to launch on April 14, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will come as a sporty iteration of the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV. The German automobile giant has already commenced accepting bookings for the SUV via its online and offline channels. Also, to make its space in the Indian portfolio, the carmaker has discontinued the Tiguan from the lineup. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will come as a sporty iteration of the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Upon launch, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI, which will be retailed only via the online channel. Also, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV will be sold in India as a fully imported SV via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Design

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a sporty design on the exterior. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is built on the updated MQB Evo platform, which supports a wide range of powertrain choices. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will get a plethora of cosmetic enhancements and there will be multiple premium features.

There will be six different colour options for the Tiguan R-Line, which will include Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be identical to the standard iteration of the SUV. However, there will be a larger radiator grille, R badges, sportier bumpers, larger 19-inch alloy wheels with different designs and connected LED taillights among the distinctive design elements.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior

Inside the cabin, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will get revamped AC vents, a large 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), drive selector switch, eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging etc.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain

Powering the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. Power will be sent to all four wheels through the automaker's 4Motion AWD system. The engine would be able to churn out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.