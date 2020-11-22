e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 2 held, trucks with illegally mined sand, gravel seized in Kharar

2 held, trucks with illegally mined sand, gravel seized in Kharar

The truck drivers could not produce documents permitting them to carry the material or give details of how the raw material for the gravel was procured

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Illegal sand mining is a major problem in Punjab.
Illegal sand mining is a major problem in Punjab.(HT photo/For representation only)
         

Two tipper trucks were impounded and the drivers arrested by Kharar police after mining department officials intercepted the vehicles transporting illegally mined sand and gravel.

The drivers , Kulwant Singh, a resident of Majri block in Mohali and Ranjodh Singh from Ropar, were booked on the complaint of mining inspector Rohit Kumar.

According to the FIR details, Kumar complained to the police that of the two vehicles he intercepted at the Majri block, one was transporting sand and the other gravel. When asked, the truck drivers could not produce documents permitting them to carry the material or give details of how the raw material for the gravel was procured.

A case has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station under section 4(1) and 21(1) of the Mining Act, police officials said.

