21 challans issued in Chandigarh for stopping vehicles on main roads

The drive that began on Saturday aims to streamline the movement of traffic and reduce the number of accidents due to vehicles abruptly stopping on busy roads

chandigarh Updated: Feb 02, 2020 00:35 IST
The traffic police issued 21 challans for stopping vehicle on a main road and one for switching lanes illegally while kicking off the drive on Madhya Marg, Udyog Path and Dakshin Marg in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, no challan was issued on the first day for blocking the way to slip roads on these major roads.

“The number of challans issued on Saturday was on the lower side as traffic cops had been on security duty in the afternoon, and the drive could begin only in the evening,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjit Singh Virk. “The drive will be intensified Sunday onwards.”

Many residents also reported an improvement in the behaviour of motorists, especially auto-rickshaw drivers, on these busy roads. “No auto dared to stop on the main road on Madhya Marg on Saturday,” shared a Twitter user.

The drive that began on Saturday aims to reduce the number of accidents due to vehicles abruptly stopping on busy roads, and streamline the movement of traffic. The offenders have been booked under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The penalty for first-time offenders is ₹500. Subsequent offences will invite a challan for ₹1,000.

