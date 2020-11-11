Ambala advocate released after Bar members protest against ‘illegal detention’

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:33 IST

Lawyers and police faced off outside the Ambala Cantonment police station a local advocate accused of extortion was allegedly detained on Wednesday. He was released later.

Advocate Kamal Dham was allegedly picked up by the police in the morning for questioning in an extortion case after which other advocates and Ambala District Bar Association (DBA) members gathered outside the police station demanding his release.

Station in-charge Vijay Kumar said that Ramesh Saini, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in the Cantonment had filed a complaint against Dham of extorting money from a person to get registry done at the tehsil office. “We have registered a complaint and are investigating the matter,” Kumar said.

DBA president Iqbal Singh alleged that proper procedures were not followed when Dham was detained.

Even politicians got involved with Haryana Democratic Front leaders Chitra Sarwara (Congress) and Onkar Singh (Indian National Lok Dal) reaching the protest venue.

Former Ambala DBA president Rohit Jain said police relented when some bar association leaders and other lawyers went to the station and asked why Dham had been detained. “When pressure was built, they asked us to take him away, after signing an undertaking. We said even if an FIR was filed the proper procedure under laws should have been followed.”

Some policemen again tried to get hold of Dham when he went outside the police station and the station in-charge asked for another signature on a notice, Jain alleged.

After this, nearly 200 advocates sat outside the station protesting against the “unruly behaviour of the police,” and later Dhami was served a notice to appear again on November 17, with the assurance from senior police officials that investigations would be fair.

Kumar dismissed accusations against the “detention,” as “allegations”. “The man was with them outside the station. He can also be seen in some videos. He was just served a notice to appear again and has signed it,” he said.