Akalis lead farmer marches from Punjab to Chandigarh, want guaranteed MSP

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:53 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and the party’s Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra launched kisan (farmer) marches from Sikhism’s three Takhts (seats of temporal authority) and headed for Chandigarh to hand over a memorandum, addressed to the President, to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Thursday.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is appealing to President Ram Nath Kovind to convene a special session of Parliament to amend the recent farm laws.

Interacting with mediapersons at the launch of the march from Akal Takht in Amritsar, Badal said, “All organisations need to unite in this fight for the farmer. This struggle is for the common cause of Punjab.”

The SAD pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week after Harsimrat, its lone minister in the Narendra Modi government, quit the cabinet over the passage of the farmer bills that seek to liberalise agriculture. She did so amid protests by farmers in Punjab.

Before starting the march to Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, Badal paid obeisance at Golden Temple and did ardas (offered prayers) at Akal Takht.

“Whenever any struggle is launched, it is said that Pakistan’s ISI backs it. This is just a tactic to torpedo the struggle,” Badal said as he headed out on a vehicle prepared for the occasion.

Shiromani Akali Dal Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal paying obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo before launching the march for farmers’ rights on Thursday. ( Sanjeev Kumar/HT )

GUARANTEE MSP, AMEND LAWS: HARSIMRAT

Harsimrat led the march to Chandigarh after paying obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda district’s Talwandi Sabo town.

She said the BJP-led government had compromised on the interest of farmers of Punjab. She urged the President to recall the bills as the stakeholders of the farm sector, particularly farmers, traders and commission agents, have voiced their dissent publicly.

“The President should direct the Centre to reintroduce the rules in both Houses for a general consensus. The Centre passed the farm bills in Parliament in an undemocratic way without due consultation with other parties, including allies. The SAD opposes the way the new laws are being forced upon farmers,” she said.

The three-time MP said the Centre should include guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) on crops and ensure procurement by government agencies in the farm laws to address the concerns of the farmers.

“The Centre should sense the resentment among farmers and amend the rules else the Akalis will lead the protest march to Delhi,” she said.

Former SAD MP Chandumajra launched the march from Takht Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib district.

With input by HTC, Patiala