Amarinder deputes 4 ministers to oversee flood-relief work in Ropar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday deputed four ministers to oversee relief operations in the flood-ravaged districts of Ropar, Jalandhar and Kapurthala, and directed concerned officials to expedite restoration of power supply in these areas.

While technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi and industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora have been tasked with monitoring relief works in Ropar district, revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar and food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu have been directed to oversee operations in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts.

The CM also asked rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa as well as chairman of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to visit flood-hit areas and take urgent steps to restore power supply.

Meanwhile, to help flood victims, all IPS officers of Punjab cadre have unanimously decided to contribute a day’s salary each to the CM flood relief fund, said deputy general of police Dinkar Gupta.

Earlier, Kapurthala deputy commissioner informed the CM that out of the 82 flood-affected villages in the district, 20 were inundated. A dedicated team comprising an MBBS doctor, along with staff and requisite medical kits, had been pressed into service in each of these villages.

Additionally, veterinary doctor with staff, a food inspector, dry ration for three days and a police constable have also been deputed in these villages, he said. Apart from providing adequate medical assistance to the people and veterinary care to the livestock, 2 kg feed per cattle per day is also being distributed.

Jalandhar DC apprised the CM that the drainage wing of the water resources department had been asked to complete the work of plugging the 350-foot wide breach at Meowal village in Phillaur sub-division. He said volunteers and MGNREGA workers were engaged in filling sand bags for plugging of this breach.

