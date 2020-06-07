e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Amritsar youth shot dead 9 days before marriage, two booked

Amritsar youth shot dead 9 days before marriage, two booked

DCP Jagmohan Singh said the accused are likely to have committed the crime at the behest of a woman relative of the victim who lives in their neighbourhood

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

A 22-year-old youth, slated to get married on June 15, was shot dead allegedly by two persons in the Haripura area of Amritsar city on Saturday night.

The deceased is Suraj Kumar of Haripura while the accused were identified as Shambu and Chandan, both in their twenties, of the same locality.

A case was registered against the two under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, police said.

The incident took place around 10pm when Suraj was standing outside his house.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Jagmohan Singh said the accused are likely to have committed the crime at the behest of a woman relative of the victim who lives in their neighbourhood.

“The victim’s family said the woman nursed a grudge against him over an issue. Our investigation is on and we will soon ascertain the exact cause of the attack,” he said.

“According to the victim’s father, the woman was into selling drugs, which his son used to oppose. Also, he stopped the accused from meeting her,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP-central) Sukhjinder Singh said.

“The accused came in a Hyundai Verna car armed with pistols. They started firing at my brother. Two of the bullets hit him. We took him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said Badal Kumar, the victim’s younger brother.

Gate Hakima station house officer (SHO) Sukhbir Singh said according to the eyewitnesses the accused fired five to six rounds. “The victim’s body was handed over to the family after conducting the post-mortem on it. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” he said.

top news
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
Covid update: India’s 9000 per day stat; Delhi doctors ‘insulted’; China’s defence
Covid update: India’s 9000 per day stat; Delhi doctors ‘insulted’; China’s defence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In