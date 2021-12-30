BFUHS extends admission date for MBBS, BDS courses to January 15

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:47 IST

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Wednesday announced the extension of the last date for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in all colleges for the academic session 2020-21 up to January 15.

The medical university has extended the last date of joining seats in provisionally allotted colleges during the mop-up round from December 30 to 31.

The stray vacancy round, which was scheduled to be held on December 31, was also postponed by the university.

“The detailed schedule for stray vacancy round will be declared on the website later,” Dr Ruhee Dugg, the university registrar, said.

The new academic session will start in February.

The National Medical Commission allowed the extension after getting a nod from the Supreme Court. Earlier, the NMC had filed an application in the apex court, seeking an extension as the time schedule prescribed in the commission’s regulation could not be followed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NMC had sought extension of the last date of admission in MBBS, BDS and super specialty medical courses for the academic session 2020-21 from August 31 to January 15.

BFUHS is holding a mop-up round of counselling to fill 94 MBBS and 480 BDS seats, which remained vacant after two rounds of counselling. The university has declared the final result and provisionally allotted the seats.

Fifteen dental colleges in the state, both private and government, have 1,140 BDS seats. Nine medical colleges of the state offer 1,385 MBBS seats.