Bihar man held with 12kg cannabis in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:40 IST

Police arrested a 35-year-old Bihar native with 12.1kg cannabis on Thursday late.

The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar Sah of Katihar in Bihar, who used to stay in Janta Colony of Gobindgarh village here.

Focal Point station house officer (SHO) inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said the accused was crossing the area on a motorcycle with his wife, Lalita Devi, 32, riding pillion at GT Road in Ramgarh, Focal Point. “On seeing the police team, Lalita jumped off the motorcycle and escaped, while Manoj was apprehended and the contraband was recovered from him,” the SHO said.

The accused told the police that he smuggled cannabis from Bihar to sell among addicts. A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Manoj at the Focal Point police station. Police said he is already facing trial in two criminal cases.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:40 IST