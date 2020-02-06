Building violations in Zirakpur: Punjab govt suspends CLU licence of builder

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:47 IST

The Punjab government has suspended the change of land use (CLU) licence of a Patiala-based builder after building violations were found at his project in Dhakoli in January.

The project “Veteran Builders” was among 30-odd other projects of the builder, Suresh Kumar, where anomalies were found.

“The CLU licence of the project has been suspended and the construction has been stopped,” said Bhupinder Singh, director, department of local government, Punjab.

Earlier on January 29, the department had suspended Zirakpur municipal council executive officer (EO) Sukhjinder Singh Sidhu as well former EO Girish Verma, who is now EO, Sangat (Bathinda) nagar panchayat, for negligence in checking the building violations and issuing permission to the builder on wrong grounds.

Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary, local government department, had issued the suspension orders. The duo was asked to immediately hand over their charges to their predecessors, and remain present at the department’s office in Sector 35, Chandigarh, daily.

THE ANOMALIES

Manav Jain, town planner, Punjab, said the builder was found constructing commercial structures beyond the CLU plan. “He had taken permission to build on 1.5 acres, but had constructed 16 shops, spread over 5.5 acres of land,” he said.

Jain said the preliminary inquiry had revealed that the builder had not taken any no-objection certificate (NoC) from the local civic body. “He also did not secure NOC from the fire department. Besides, MC officials had not approved the layout plans. This is violation of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2014,” Jain said.

FOUR MC OFFICIALS INDICTED ALREADY

Jain said the inquiry had already indicted municipal engineers Vinay Mahajan and Mukesh Kumar, assistant municipal engineer Shally Raj and assistant town planner Major Singh for lapses on their end.

Bhupinder said, “The officials had been served show-cause notices and have been told to respond. There is no time limit to this. It can take three to six months.”

ANOTHER INQUIRY UNDERWAY IN PATIALA

Jain said the department suspected that the builder might have even encroached upon railway land as a railway line was passing through the adjoining area. “The Patiala municipal council has been assigned this inquiry,” he said.

The builder, Suresh Kumar, refused to give his comments on the matter.