e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Capt forwards Sidhu’s letter to chief secretary

chandigarh Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has forwarded Navjot Singh Sidhu’s letter seeking permission to visit Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration to the chief secretary for necessary action.

An official spokesperson said Captain had received Sidhu’s letter this morning and immediately sent it to the state chief secretary.

The chief minister later told some mediapersons in an informal chat that Sidhu was also invited to join the all-party jatha going to Kartarpur Sahib on November 9. “The Amritsar deputy commissioner had been pursuing the matter with Sidhu’s office, but the latter failed to respond,” Captain said.

‘Issue politicised for vested interests’

“India should have stood as one, especially considering the deeper agenda which seemed to be behind the Pakistan’s decision to open the corridor, but instead the whole issue has been politicised for vested interests,” Captain said.

The chief minister said he still had suspicion about Pakistan’s intent and added that corridor opening could be an ISI operation aimed at wooing the Sikh community for ‘Referendum 2020’.

“We have to be on our toes,” Captain said, warning India against taking Pakistan at its face value, especially in view of the heightened ISI activity in Punjab.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:19 IST

top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News