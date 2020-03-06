CBSE Class 10 board exams: There’s a lot to cover in social studies

chandigarh

Mar 06, 2020

Social studies is as scoring as mathematics and science, so it’s important that students pay attention to this subject too in the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 board exam, says Dheerja Sharma, social science teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16.

As the social science exam is scheduled for March 18, what students can do for a quick revision in between other papers is “read history chapters aloud. That helps with memory retention,” says Sharma

Another interesting tip she shares: “Narrate important sections in the social studies textbook to parents or friends. That helps students memorise and retain facts. Moreover, those who complain that the subjects are boring can benefit from group study,” she adds.

While going through the chapters make short notes, flow charts and classification tables. “Paste them on walls or cupboards in your room or near your bed to revise as and when you can.” “I always say that such short notes are the weapons with which you can conquer the battle of social studies,” say Sharma.

One gets to learn so much from social studies, students should try and understand what’s being taught as cramming will not help because of the extensive syllabus. First, start with the chapters you find interesting, go through them and then tackle the rest,” advise experts.

“Do prepare a list of important topics from the syllabus and practise them frequently,” says Sharma, adding, those who want to score above 90% “must” solve sample papers to learn how to manage time.

Teachers who are familiar with the social studies paper pattern say the examiners more often than not ask questions from chapters that include: “Reasons leading to rise of nationalism in Europe, non cooperation and civil disobedience movements, impact of print revolution, forms of power sharing, features of federalism, challenges to political parties, sectors of economy and the impact of globalisation.”

There is equal weightage of marks, with history, geography, political science and economics each carrying 20 marks.

Students are lucky as the “syllabus is not as extensive as in the previous years, but they must not ignore any chapter, and go through each one thoroughly,” says Sharma.

“If you can’t handle the whole syllabus and want to leave out one or two chapters, at least go through the one mark questions from those chapters. By doing so, you will have a clear idea about the content of each chapter,” she advises.

Vidya Mukharjee, a retired teacher of social studies in Chandigarh, stresses on the importance of a “presentable” paper, adding, “the subject is often correlated with monotony. If students write neatly, underline and use bold pen for headlines, the overall paper presentation is better, which can translate to better scores.”

For improved focus, all teachers advise students to keep away from ‘technological devices’ as these are distracting, especially during the examination.

“In the social science subject the students have sufficient material to revise. There will be hardly any time left, so staying away from social media during exams will help,” adds Sharma.

Getting nervous before the paper will not help, says Mukharjee, “as they can then forget important facts and ruin their performance. Take a few deep breaths before starting the paper to calm down.”