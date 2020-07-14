CBSE Class 12 results: Game for more, these sports stars score high off the arena too

They’re international and national level players, excelling in fencing, cricket, water sports, even badminton, and the discipline has helped them focus with an eagle eye on success in other fields – academics for instance. Meet Arpita Malik, Khushneet Kaur and Muskan Chabra, three young stars who have romped home with a neat 93% and above in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Board exams, the results of which were announced on Monday.

An international athlete in water sports and Khelo India scholarship holder in badminton, Malik has scored 93% in humanities in the boards.

A student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Malik has been a participant in the Dragon Boat World Cup in China last year. She has also been ranked nine in junior women’s doubles in the national badminton circuit and competed in 14 national badminton championships over the years.

Malik attributes her success to consistency and discipline. “I give equal importance to sports and studies. I continued devoting time to sports even during the exams and similarly, even during my competition days in sports I follow my academics schedule.”

What keeps her motivated to pursue her dreams in sports and academics is her desire to achieve more. “ My parents, coaches and teachers have gone out of their way to help me,” says Malik, who has trained under former national badminton coach Surinder Mahajan.

A national medallist in fencing, Khushneet Kaur has won numerous laurels for Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, where she studies, and for Chandigarh at the state and national level. She has a score of 94% in the medical stream in the boards.

A multiple national medallist in fencing, Kaur says she has been “able to balance studies with sports because of continuous preparation in both.”

Fencing is a “passion, and when you have passion for something I think anything is achievable,” she declares.

Support of parents, teachers and coaches have helped and “I have been able to score a good percentage and have won medals in fencing at the national level,” Kaur adds.

National-level cricketer Muskan Chabra, a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, has scored 94.2% in commerce. A cricket player for Punjab in the Under-16 national championship who represented Chandigarh in the Under-19 and U-23 national championships in the 2019-20 season, Chabra says, “Cricket is my passion, but at the same time I understand the importance of the education as well. So, I gave priority to both cricket and studies.”