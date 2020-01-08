Chandigarh administration owes ₹53-crore property tax; MC sends recovery notice with Jan 31 deadline

chandigarh

The municipal corporation (MC) has sent a ₹52.96-crore property tax recovery notice to the UT administration, the biggest so far raised by its property tax branch.

The recovery pertains to tax dues of as many as 217 government buildings under the UT administration.

The corporation has been charging property tax on commercial and institutional buildings, whether government or private, since 2003. Tax on residential buildings began in 2015.

“In the notice issued to the UT administration, they have been asked to clear all tax arrears by January 31,” said MC additional commissioner Anil Garg.

“If not paid, we will take requisite steps as per tax recovery rules, which include another notice and then attachment proceedings,” Garg said.

CITY’S TOP BUILDINGS IN DEFAULTER LIST

As per the tax arrear list assessed by HT, several renowned buildings are in the tax default list. Topping the chart is Government College, Sector 46, whose dues have piled up to ₹4.89 crore.

It is followed by the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat building in Sector 1, which owes MC ₹2.12 crore in tax.

MC has also raised a recovery of ₹1.96 crore against Police Lines, Sector 26, besides ₹1.69 crore against the Inter-State Bus Terminus in Sector 17.

Apart from this, the old district court complex in Sector 17 and the new district court building in Sector 43 also have pendency of ₹1.22 crore and ₹1.16 crore as property tax.

‘PREVIOUS UT RECORDS EXAMINED’

Garg said MC established the total tax pending after taking stock of all past records submitted by different divisions of UT engineering department regarding their payments.

He said, “As per us, this is the final amount that MC needs to recover from UT-owned buildings. They must submit relevant records if the arrears stated have been paid already.”

Garg said once these dues were cleared, UT’s annual property tax liability will not be more than ₹4-5 crore a year.

RECOVERY TARGET ALMOST ACHIEVED

The civic body has collected ₹48 crore of the ₹51 crore property tax target for this fiscal. It aims to accomplish the target by the end of March.