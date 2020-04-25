e-paper
Chandigarh cyber crime cell blocks 8 fake FB pages promising home delivery of liquor

The swindlers ask for 50 percent of payment to be made online and the rest after delivery of goods, but customers are left high and dry

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:59 IST
Demand for alcohol, amid the ban on its sale, has given swindlers an opportunity to cheat the public with such offers.
Demand for alcohol, amid the ban on its sale, has given swindlers an opportunity to cheat the public with such offers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Chandigarh’s cyber crime cell has blocked at least eight Facebook pages promising free home delivery of alcohol to city residents, amid the Covid-19 outbreak and prohibitory orders.

Police said that recently a person named Biju alleged that there was a mail link on Facebook, whereby people were being duped on the pretext of home delivery of alcohol. The page also shared several numbers for placing an order. Following a complaint, investigating officials began to track their sources.

Since March 23, the administration and Centre have banned the sale and purchase of liquor across India in the wake of the epidemic. This gave swindlers an opportunity to dupe people on pretext of delivering liqour at their doorsteps.

“As people are not getting liquor because of the ban, con men are exploiting public sentiment and duping them. We are trying to ascertain the identity of those behind the fraud,” said Rashmi Sharma Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) cyber crime. She said some numbers have been traced to Assam and Tamil Nadu.

“In one instance, the caller identified himself as a manager of a liquor vend in Sector 22. He claimed he would deliver liquor within 40 minutes of the order being placed,” said a police official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.

According to police, these swindlers want 50 percent of the payment to be made online and the rest after delivery. However, customers are left in the lurch, as there is no delivery even after payment. Cyber experts say that amid the endemic, people are being hoodwinked by several fake online messages, and that people should refrain from clicking on these links.

