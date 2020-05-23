e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s active case count climbs to 38 as Bapu Dham woman tests positive

Chandigarh’s active case count climbs to 38 as Bapu Dham woman tests positive

The 35-year-old is a family contact of a positive case from the locality, which has reported 147 cases so far

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Essentials being supplied in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, in Chandigarh.
Essentials being supplied in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

A 35-year-old woman from Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the total count of infections in the city to 219 on Friday.

Officials said the woman was a family contact of a positive case from the locality. The total active cases in the city are now 38. With no fresh recovery on Friday, the number of patients discharged from the hospital stayed at 178.

Meanwhile, officials said that eight household family contacts of a 27-year-old woman from Bapu Dham, who had tested positive on Thursday, had been traced and sampled.

Also, another 17 samples taken from Bapu Dham on Thursday have tested negative.

No fresh case was reported from neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula on Friday.

