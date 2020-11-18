e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Lit Fest ‘Literati’ to open on November 20

Chandigarh Lit Fest ‘Literati’ to open on November 20

The three-day fest will be broadcast live via Facebook and YouTube

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The eighth edition of the Chandigarh Lit Fest – “Literati 2020” – will open on November 20.

To be conducted virtually this year, it will feature former CEO of Procter and Gamble, Gurcharan Das, in the opening plenary session.

Over 30 authors from English, Hindi and Punjabi genre will participate in the three-day event, which will go live on Facebook and YouTube from 5.30pm onwards.

Some of the authors participating in fest are Sudha Murthy, Rajdeep Sardesai, Ashish Vidyyarthi, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Rakhshanda Jalil, Radhakrishnan Pillai, Anuja Chauhan, Janki Santoke, Amandeep Sandhu, Sarabpreet Singh, Anuja Chandramouli and Erner Davis.

Sumita Misra, chairperson of Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), said the festival was being organised in association with the department of renewable energy of Haryana and the Embassy of Ireland.

top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
12 injured as militants throw grenade at security personnel in J-K’s Pulwama
12 injured as militants throw grenade at security personnel in J-K’s Pulwama
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Over 30 monkeys poisoned to death, found stuffed in gunny bags
Over 30 monkeys poisoned to death, found stuffed in gunny bags
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In