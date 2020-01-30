Chandigarh woman held for killing son had also choked infant daughter to death last year

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:07 IST

Chandigarh Five-month-old daughter of Roopa, 22, a homemaker who was arrested on Monday for choking her toddler son to death, also had an “unnatural death” last year, the postmortem conducted after exhuming her body on Wednesday has revealed.

While seeking Roopa’s police custody on Tuesday, the investigating officials had informed court that they need to exhume her daughter Komal’s body for examination as the woman had allegedly confessed to her involvement in the girl’s death.

Sector 45 police along with the area magistrate exhumed the infant’s body from the cremation ground in Sector 25, where the family had buried her in December last year.

“The body was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, (GMSH), Sector 16, where a special board of doctors examined it. According to them, the girl had an unnatural death as there were strangulation marks on her neck. She also had a broken neck,” said a senior police official probing the case, while requesting anonymity.

The development has established foul play in the infant’s death. Roopa is the main suspect, said police.

Roopa was arrested on Monday for allegedly choking her two-and-a-half-year-old son Divyanshu to death with a woollen glove and hiding his body in a bed box at their home in Burail village. The body remained lying in the bed box for more than 24 hours, before it was found by his father, Dashrath, aka Rajesh, on Sunday.

Dashrath, who is an electrician, had married Roopa in 2016. Divyanshu was born in 2017. Komal, born in 2019, had died mysteriously the same year.

In a missing person report lodged on Sunday morning, Dashrath said he returned home from work the previous evening to find Roopa and Divyanshu missing. He had claimed that Roopa was not happy with the marriage and had differences with his family.

Later, on Sunday evening, while looking for a quilt, he opened the bed box and found the boy’s body lying there. The child was declared dead on being rushed to hospital. A search following a tip-off led to Roopa’s arrest on Monday evening. She was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Roopa will now be questioned about the death of her daughter. Dashrath had stated that Roopa was alone with her daughter in the house when she died. The family, instead of taking the girl to hospital, took her directly to the burial site. Otherwise, we would have had it in our records,” said Neha Yadav, assistant superintendent of police (ASP, south), adding, “DNA samples and fingerprints will be verified to form a chain of evidence to prove the case of murder.”