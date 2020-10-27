e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur condemns Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks about Himachal being home to ganja

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur condemns Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks about Himachal being home to ganja

Uddhav Thackeray had indirectly attacked actor Kangana Ranaut, who belongs to HP, saying “Ganja (cannabis) fields are in your state, not Maharashtra”.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:56 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur. (HT Photo)
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday came out in defence of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, and took on his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray for his recent remark that the hill state was home to ganja (cannabis).

“Himachal Pradesh is Dev Bhoomi and Uddhav’s remarks about the state are condemnable,” Thakur said, reacting to the Maharashtra CM’s derogatory comments.

Kangana has been engaged in a war of words with the Maharashtra government ever since she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Although Uddhav did not take any names during an address to Shiv Sena supporters on Dussehra, he indirectly attacked Kangana for painting Mumbai in poor light by calling it a hub of drugs despite the city being the source of her livelihood.

Thackeray defended Mumbai Police and said, “Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi (basil), not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra.”

Kangana, who is at her Manali home at present, replied to Thackeray, saying, “Chief minister you are a very petty person. Himachal is called Dev Bhoomi as it has the maximum number of temples and zero crime rate. Yes, it has a very fertile land, it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries. One can grow anything here. You being a leader having such vengeful, myopic and ill-informed views about a state, which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with saints such as Markandeya and Manu Rishi! The Pandavas spent a large part of their exile in Himachal Pradesh.”

top news
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme
Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In