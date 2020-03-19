Coronavirus Outbreak: Haryana orders complete closure of schools till March 31

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:01 IST

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Haryana government on Thursday ordered closure of all government and private schools till March 31.

As per the orders issued by the office of principal secretary to the state school education department- all government as well as private schools will remain closed.

“The teaching and non-teaching employees are to perform their work from home until further orders”, read the copy of the order.

BSEH Class 10,12 board exams postponed

The order came hours after the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) issued a notification postponing the remaining exams of Classes 10 and 12 ––scheduled from March 19 to 31. The remaining exams shall be rescheduled and an order regarding the same will be issued accordingly.

Nearly 7.41 lakh students are enrolled for Class 10 and 12 board exams this time in the state.

Confirming the development, board chairman Jagbir Singh told Hindustan Times that the decision to postpone the exams has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of children amid coronavirus outbreak.

Anganwadi centers closed

The Haryana government has also ordered closure of all Anganwadi centers till March 31. Kamlesh Dhanda, Haryana woman and child development minister, said that the decision was taken as a preventive measure.

A day earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also announced its decision to put off board exams.

Earlier, on March 13 the state government had declared holidays in schools till March 31 but had announced that the board exams will be conducted as per schedule.