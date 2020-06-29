e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid test reports delayed to extend stay in Punjab hotels, allege foreign returnees

Covid test reports delayed to extend stay in Punjab hotels, allege foreign returnees

The health department says those lodged in hotels can’t be forced to stay beyond one week

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 00:45 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Many foreign returnees lodged in Punjab hotels for quarantine soon after their landing in India have alleged fleecing at the hands of the hotels in collusion with the health department officials, claiming that their Covid-19 test reports are being delayed to extend their stay beyond the stipulated period.

The health department, however, said those lodged in hotels can’t be forced to stay beyond one week.

“Those coming from abroad are taken straightaway to hotels and we take their samples for the coronavirus testing after five days. The test reports in most cases come in two days. If a person is tested negative, they are allowed to go home immediately,” said state’s Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

As per the state government’s guidelines, those returning from abroad are required to stay in 14-day quarantine — first week in a hotel designated by the health department and second week at home if they test negative for the virus.

Inderpal Singh Parmar, a software engineer who landed in New Delhi after his return from the US 10 days ago and was lodged in a hotel in Kharar last Saturday, said it has been five days since a medical team took his samples but report has not arrived yet.

“I got no clarity about the test reports despite my repeated requests to the hotel authorities. I can’t speak to anyone other than the hotel staff. I am not allowed to go out of the room,” he said.

Puneet Verma, who came back from the US after attending a training course, said, “We were taken to a hotel in Kharar on June 20. It has been nine days since but there’s no information as to when we would be allowed to go home.”

“The hotel has already charged ₹27,500 from me for a week’s stay and is asking us to pay more for the stay of two days,” he added.

Of those who travelled in the San Francisco-Delhi flight last week, 10 were from Punjab. Of these, at least six were lodged in a Mohali hotel.

Hotels are charging an average ₹4,000 per day from those lodged for quarantine. The total bill for a week comes around ₹28,000 and but most people end up paying more by the time they check out due to delay in test reports, said another occupant under quarantine in a hotel in Mohali.

Parmar said the similar issue cropped up in a Mohali hotel where travellers were lodged. “They were given their test reports only after they created a ruckus last night. Their stay was also delayed by at least four days on the pretext of non-receipt of test reports,” he said.

Principal secretary (medical education) DK Tiwari said delay in Covid-19 testing is rare. “An average 9,000 tests are conducted daily by the three government medical colleges. We have given instructions that there should be no backlog and all test reports must be prepared the same day,” he said.

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In