Curbs imposed in 11 more areas in Chandigarh

UT adviser Manoj Parida issued the orders declaring the areas micro-containment zones on recommendations made by the affected area committee

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday declared 11 more micro-containment zones in the city, including three in Sector 41B.

UT adviser Manoj Parida issued the orders on recommendations made by the affected area committee.

Earlier, 24 areas were declared as micro-containment zones on September 24, 27 on September 16 and 24 on September 8.

The areas where curbs on movement were imposed on Thursday are in Sector 15 (House No. 247-287), Sector 22 (1691-1698), Sector 26 (82-84 in the Police Lines), Sector 37D (3557-3560), Sector 39B (1269-1274), Sector 41B (1049-1056, 1119-1124 and 1221-1230), Sector 44D (3167-3172), Mauli Complex (3543-3554) and Shanti Nagar (151, 152, 154, 2215/1, and 2215/2 in Gali No. 11).

