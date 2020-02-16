Declare no change in reservation policy: SAD tells Punjab govt

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:20 IST

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday asked the Punjab government to immediately declare that it would not tamper with the reservation policy in appointments and promotions in government service to ensure the fundamental rights of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Communities were protected.

Senior SAD leader and former speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal said the reservation policy should not be diluted in any way despite a recent judgment of the apex court which says states were not legally-bound to provide reservation in government jobs and promotions.

“The Punjab government should make a declaration that it will stick to the current policy vis-a-vis reservation in government jobs and promotions to dispel the fear that has arisen in the minds of the SC population. Simultaneously we expect the Centre Should also to step in the intervene in the same way as it did when the apex court had diluted the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act). Such affirmative action is needed now also,” Atwal said.

He added that the SAD was of the firm belief that reservations should be read and interpreted as part of protections and in the spirit guaranteed under Articles 14,15 and 16 (4) of the constitution. “Not doing so would be a grave injustice to the SC community,” he said. adding the SAD would do its utmost to ensure this right was not snatched from the SC community.