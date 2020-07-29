Dera Baba Nanak ‘giant’ Princepal Singh makes it to NBA G-league

chandigarh

Jul 29, 2020

Five years back, Princepal Singh had no idea about basketball. His only exposure to the sporting world was confined to volleyball --- as it’s quite popular at his native place Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur --- and athletics. But it was his towering persona (six feet five inches) that changed his destiny at the age of 14.

Now 19, and standing six feet 10 inches tall, he is the new poster boy of the Indian basketball. A product of Ludhiana Basketball Academy, Princepal has signed to play in the NBA G-league, the National Basketball Association’s official minor league in 2020-21. He will train and compete alongside the new G League team featuring elite youth prospects.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G-league,” said Shareef Abdur-Rahim, league president, on Tuesday.

“It’s a dream come true. For the last three years, I was really training hard for this day. My ultimate aim is to play in the main NBA league. G-league will serve as a platform for me to make it to the biggest league of the sport,” says Princepal.

“The Ludhiana Basketball Academy groomed me as a player and later my selection at the NBA Global academy in Australia (in 2018) helped me to prepare for the bigger leagues,” he adds.

Princepal was first spotted by Punjab politician Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, who got the boy enrolled into the Ludhiana Basketball Academy. “I had no clue about the game. Coach Jaipal took me under his wings and that changed everything,” says Princepal, whose father is a cashier in the power department.

“I’m thankful to my family members as they extended all their support and motivated me to pursue my career in sports,” adds Princepal who passed the 12th board exams with 65 % marks this year.

Princepal was first picked in the Under-16 Indian team in 2017. After Satnam Singh Bhamara and Amjyot Singh, Princepal is the third Indian to play in the NBA G-league. All three are the products of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy.