Direct flight to Goa from Chandigarh starting from February 20

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 01:03 IST

Mohali Come February 20, you can fly directly to Goa from Chandigarh in less than three hours. To be operated by IndiGo daily, this will be the first non-stop flight to the tourist destination.

The airline has introduced the A-320 Airbus, with a seating capacity of 180, on this sector. The introductory one-way fare is ₹8,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the time of booking.

The flight will take off from Chandigarh at 8:10pm to reach Goa at 11pm. It will begin its return journey at 11:25pm and reach here at 2:15am.

This new flight will is the first move towards 24x7 operations at Chandigarh International Airport. At present the first flight arrives at 6:35am and last at 10pm.

Chandigarh will also get direct connectivity to Patna and Chennai, starting March 29.

THE TIMINGS

IndiGo will operate the non-stop flight daily

Route Departure Arrival

Chd-Goa 8:10pm 11pm

Goa-Chd 11:25 pm 2:15 am