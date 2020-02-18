e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Direct flight to Goa from Chandigarh starting from February 20

Direct flight to Goa from Chandigarh starting from February 20

chandigarh Updated: Feb 18, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Indigo will operate the non-stop flight daily.
Indigo will operate the non-stop flight daily.(HT PHOTO)
         

Mohali Come February 20, you can fly directly to Goa from Chandigarh in less than three hours. To be operated by IndiGo daily, this will be the first non-stop flight to the tourist destination.

The airline has introduced the A-320 Airbus, with a seating capacity of 180, on this sector. The introductory one-way fare is ₹8,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the time of booking.

The flight will take off from Chandigarh at 8:10pm to reach Goa at 11pm. It will begin its return journey at 11:25pm and reach here at 2:15am.

This new flight will is the first move towards 24x7 operations at Chandigarh International Airport. At present the first flight arrives at 6:35am and last at 10pm.

Chandigarh will also get direct connectivity to Patna and Chennai, starting March 29.

Gfx

THE TIMINGS

IndiGo will operate the non-stop flight daily

Route Departure Arrival

Chd-Goa 8:10pm 11pm

Goa-Chd 11:25 pm 2:15 am

tags
top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News