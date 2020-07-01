e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Do not start tourist activities till October: Himachal hoteliers

Do not start tourist activities till October: Himachal hoteliers

Hoteliers say with few tourists expected to visit the state amid pandemic opening hotels was inviable

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:48 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times/Shimla
In summer, tourists from Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu flock to the state but these states are gravely infected and are in the red zone, say hoteliers.
In summer, tourists from Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu flock to the state but these states are gravely infected and are in the red zone, say hoteliers. (Representative Image/HT  )
         

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Himachal hoteliers have urged the state government to not start touristic activities in the state till October despite the state government issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the same last month.

All Himachal Association of Hospitality and Tourism spokesperson Ashwani Bamba said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the tourism and hospitality sector. Hotels have been closed for the three months and no revenue has been earned. While we are concerned about the survival of our industry, loss of revenue, our staff and families, we cannot put the health and lives of our society at risk.”

“At present, there is no vaccine available to cure the coronavirus. The people are afraid and will not prefer to venture out of their homes and stay in hotels,” he said.

In a letter to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and the tourism secretary, Himachal’s hoteliers have said that tourist activities should not be permitted for the next few months as Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate in India and the world at large. As per expert opinion, the Covid-19 pandemic will be at its peak in July and August.

In summer, tourists from Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu flock to the state but these states are gravely infected and are in the red zone. Inviting tourists to visit Himachal will put our public at risk, the letter said.

Railways will not be operating till August 12 and airlines have also suspended their operations till July 15.

‘MOST PATIENTS ASYMPTOMATIC’

The letter says that as most of patients are asymptomatic, even if all precautions are taken and social distancing is maintained we will be putting the lives and health of our hotel staff at risk.

Bamba said hoteliers were not expecting many tourists to visit Himachal in July and August and as such it will be financially inviable to open the hotels.

top news
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
BSNL 4G tender cancelled after DoT excludes Chinese companies
BSNL 4G tender cancelled after DoT excludes Chinese companies
‘No difference of opinion with AYUSH Ministry’: Patanjali issues statement
‘No difference of opinion with AYUSH Ministry’: Patanjali issues statement
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
Watch: Drones spray pesticides to ward off swarm of locusts in Rajasthan
Watch: Drones spray pesticides to ward off swarm of locusts in Rajasthan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In