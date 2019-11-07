E-challaning in Ludhiana from Nov 15: Mind the red light please!

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:05 IST

Come November 15, hi-tech cameras in city will know whether you have jumped a red light or ignored a zebra crossing.

The cameras, set up at six intersections of the city under the e-challaning project, will send a ‘beep’ regarding a traffic violation to the control room, enabling the cops to send a challan to the vehicle owner’s doorstep at his registered address.

The intersections are Old Session Chowk, Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road, Mini Secretariat turn, Durga Mata Mandir Chowk near Jagraon Bridge, Dholewal Chowk, and the intersection near HDFC Bank on Mall Road.

Moreover, the cameras, which also have night vision, will be monitored by a special software at the traffic police control room in police lines to detect the registration number of the vehicle, irrespective of whether it is registered in other states or Union Territories (UTs).

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Deepak Pareek said the challan will be issued irrespective of which state or UT the vehicle belongs. We have linked the software with National Informatics Centre and it will trace any vehicles registered across the country,” he said.

With the help of the cameras, the Ludhiana police is all set to issue challans for jumping red light, the most common violation that invites 7,000 challans on an average every year. Till now, the CCTV cameras installed across the city under the Safe City Project in 2016 were being used for surveillance purposes.

“For starting e-challaning, we have configured and tested red light violation detection (RLVD) feature with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) in 24 cameras (four at each of the six intersections),” Pareek said, adding that stopping vehicles much ahead of the zebra crossing will also be considered as red light jump.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said, “It is a pilot project. We will assess the feedback of the project and will expand it accordingly.”

How the system will work

When a person will jump a red light or even stop much ahead of a zebra crossing, the violation will be flagged at the control room and a challan will be generated automatically against the vehicle owner according to the registration number detected by the cameras. The challan will be sent to the registered address, regarding which the vehicle owner will also receive a text message.

The fine amount can be paid online or by cash at the traffic police department in police lines. “For online payment, we are planning to use Punjab Police ‘Saanjh’ payment gateway. We will make an announcement regarding it soon,” Pareek said.