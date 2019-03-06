Farmers call of stir on Punjab and Haryana high court intervention

The railways restored the services of five cancelled and 13 diverted trains on Wednesday hours after the farmers called off their protest following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The farmers had been squatting on the tracks in Jandiala near Amritsar since Monday in support of their demands, including full loan waiver, stopping auction of land and arrest of farmers, and payment for sugarcane crop with 15% interest.

Farmer leaders warned that if the state government fails to fulfil their demands in 20 days, they will re-launch their stir by laying siege to deputy commissioner (DC) offices in all districts of the state from March 23.

Earlier in the day, the high court bench presided over by chief justice Krishna Murari and justice Arun Palli took up the plea by a Patiala resident against the protest. The two judges, advocate general, Punjab and three farmer leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee met in a chamber for over an hour and a decision was taken to lift the blockade.

The farmer leaders have been asked to give charter of their demand within 24 hours to the Punjab advocate general, who would take up the matter with the state government. The government has been given 10 days to take a decision on their demands and file a status report by March 19, the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the manner in which protest was being held by blocking the rail route. “Your grievances could be genuine, but we are concerned with the manner of protest. Look at the implications of what you are doing,” the bench observed, indirectly referring to the impact of protest on supplies to the armed forces on the border.

On being told that protests are planned in other parts of state by other organisations, the court made it clear that all such protests should be held with prior permission and at designated places.

“The protest was lifted after farmer leaders gave an assurance to the court,” said Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP rural) Parampal Singh.

Railways had cancelled 22 trains on Tuesday and 34 of Wednesday, besides diverting several trains via Tarn Taran and Mukerian railway stations.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 22:14 IST