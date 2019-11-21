Finalise online transfer policy by Feb 28, Khattar tells admn secys

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:22 IST

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the administrative secretaries of all departments to ensure finalisation of online transfer policy in all categories of posts where the sanctioned strength is more than 500 by February 28, 2019 in consultation with employees’ unions.

Presiding over a review meeting with administrative secretaries and department heads of various departments regarding transfer policy here, the CM said the data of all employees must be filled up by the respective administrative secretary before December 25, 2019.

He said that the online transfer policy of school education department was not only appreciated in Haryana but being adopted in other states too.

The CM said the number of vacant posts (sanctioned minus filled up posts) of every category should be evenly distributed over the relevant administrative unit (s)— district, blocks or tehsils etc.

He said that these evenly distributed posts should be blocked latest by 5pm on November 25, 2019 by every administrative secretary at their level followed by a confirmation to the chief secretary the same day.

He said the main objective of the new online transfer police was to give employees of all departments the stations of their choice. The service manual of all employees, whether old or present, should also be linked on the human resource management system (HRMS), he added.