Garden Valley school in Punjab caters to individual needs

chandigarh

Sep 02, 2019

Schools play a major role in the overall development of children. We learn important life skills at school. It is a blessing to be a student of Garden Valley International School, Chunni Kalan.

My school is my second home; this is where I spend most of my time. I feel proud to be studying at a school that works for the society’s welfare.

Garden Valley International School has 10 branches in different districts of Punjab, providing education to more than 8,000 students with a nominal fee structure.

Our school has a big playground, spacious and smart classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, music and dance rooms, basketball court, a small beautiful garden with swings and a big auditorium.

Every educator in my school caters to the individual needs of each child. All our teachers are very approachable and cooperative. They encourage each one of us to set and accomplish our goals.

Our principal is a kind and competent woman who interacts directly with the teachers, students and parents, and addresses their issues.

Training programmes for teachers are conducted from time to time.

The school lays great emphasis on extra- curricular activities. Our coaches guide us and help us polish our vocational skills.

The students of our school have won prizes in various competitions such as declamation, poetry recitation, dance and sports tournaments such as basketball, volleyball and kho-kho at district and state levels.

Our school also conducts various inter-class and inter –school activities that help us discover new interests and hobbies.

Such activities also help us improve our skills and boost our confidence. The school students stage street plays and conduct rallies to raise awareness related to important issues in society.

We also have a buddy group programme at our school wherein students discuss societal problems such as drug abuse, safety of women and environmental concerns.

The school also provides mid-day meals to students, teaching and non-teaching staff free of cost. The food is cooked hygienically.

Our school is doing its best to provide quality education to help students excel in all fields of life. I aspire to carry on the values I have imbibed at my school to do well in life and make my teachers proud.

Sep 02, 2019