Govt directs panchayats to curb stubble burning

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:23 IST

The state government has asked panchayats to curb the incidents of stubble burning and report the matter to sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and station house officers (SHOs) of nearest police stations.

The government also ordered to blacklist land of those farmers who resort to the practice despite its directives. These farmers will not be eligible for taking part in the auction of panchayat land from next year. Besides, panchayats were also directed to pass resolutions in this regard.

With the harvesting of paddy gathering momentum in Punjab, the government is already facing challenges in curbing the crop residue burning. Earlier, the state government has ordered impounding of combine harvester machines operating without Super Straw Management System (Super-SMS) in its effort to curb stubble burning.

With cases of stubble burning still being reported from the state, rural development and panchayat department issued the directions to each divisional deputy director (panchayat), district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) and block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of 22 districts.

The government has ordered the departments concerned to include a term in the auction of the panchayat land barring ‘erring’ farmers from taking part in the land auction next year.

Balbir Singh, sarpanch of Daun Kalan village, said, “We are ready to help the government end stubble burning problem. We will pass a resolution in this regard soon.”

Patiala DDPO Surinder Singh Dhillon said, “We have already sent a circular to all panchayats informing them that they will not be allowed to participate in next year land auction, if found burning stubble,”

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:23 IST