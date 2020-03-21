Haryana govt asks university, college staff to work from home

chandigarh

ROHTAK/CHANDIGARH: A day after the Haryana government announced a complete shutdown of all colleges and universities in the state, it issued fresh orders on Saturday and asked all employees to work from home (WFH).

A government notification of the higher education department says that Friday’s orders closing all universities and colleges from March 20 to 29 as a preventive measure to tackle Covid-19 have been withdrawn.

Introducing the work from home protocol for the vulnerable set of employees, the state government ordered all administrative secretaries and heads of department to ensure that employees having underlying medical conditions, those over the age of 50 and expecting mothers should be advised to work from home.

The WFH protocol will also be applicable to the employees engaged under outsourcing policy.

Orders to this effect were issued by the chief secretary to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, employees working from home will not leave the station without prior permission of the authority and will remain in readiness for deployment at short notice, the order said.

SANITISERS, THERMOMETERS AT GRAIN MARKET

The Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) ordered that hand sanitisers and infrared thermometers will be made available at every grain market and Atal Kisan Mazdoor canteens serving subsidised food in the state. Orders in this regard were issued by HSAMB chief administrator J Ganesan.

ENTRY RESTRICTED AT SECRETARIATS

The Haryana government restricted public access to district and state secretariats. “In exceptional circumstances, controlled and regulated access will be provided to the public,’’ said the chief secretary’s order.