ADVERTISEMENT
Haryana govt to facilitate bringing Ganga water from Haridwar on Maha Shivratri

The decision comes in the wake of governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh conveyed their inability to make arrangements for the transit and stay of ‘Kanwariyas’.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 08, 2020 13:01 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chandigarh
Kanwariyas carrying water from the Ganga River during the Kanwar Yatra ahead of Shivratri Festival, seen at GT Road near Dilshad Garden, in New Delhi.
Kanwariyas carrying water from the Ganga River during the Kanwar Yatra ahead of Shivratri Festival, seen at GT Road near Dilshad Garden, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
         

Haryana government has decided to facilitate bringing holy water of Ganga river from Haridwar to the state on Maha Shivratri during the Shravan month this year as the governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have conveyed their inability to make arrangements for the transit and stay of ‘Kanwariyas’ in view of COVID-19.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson of the Home Department said that the Divisional Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police, Police Ranges, Deputy Commissioners, District Magistrates, and Commissioners of Police - Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurugram have been directed not to allow ‘Kanwariyas’ to proceed on ‘Kanwar Yatra’ during Shravan month this year, read a statement.

He said that the state government has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police to immediately engage with Kanwariya Samitis, Bhakt-Mandalis, religious leaders, etc of their respective districts to ensure that they do not proceed on “Kanwar Yatra,” in view of COVID-19.

