HC dismisses bail plea of suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:31 IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Jaswinder Kaur, a suspended station house officer of the Chandigarh police under Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in a case of alleged corruption.

Kaur had moved the high court after a Chandigarh trial court dismissed her bail plea and issued non bailable warrants against her last week.

The police officer with a conduit, Bhagwan Singh, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29 for allegedly seeking a Rs 5 lakh bribe from Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh for not lodging an FIR against him in a cheating case.

“Being a member of a uniformed service, the conduct of the petitioner... leaves a lot to be desired. It is for the petitioner to face the investigation and prove her case. The failure of the petitioner to join the investigation and her reticence in coming forward even now disentitle her from seeking relief at this stage,” the bench of justice Sanjay Kumar said while dismissing her plea.

The bench also observed that the allegations levelled against Kaur were serious in nature and her interrogation and cooperation with the CBI would be ‘utmost necessary’.

The court said it would be premature to go into the merits of the matter at this stage when investigations were yet to be completed. “Suffice to state that the admitted conversation between the petitioner and Bhagwan Singh, the co-accused, is enough to warrant investigation into the allegations made against the petitioner.”

The court also took note of CBI’s submissions that Kaur, who was asked to attend the CBI office on June 30 but did not turn up and made a false entry in the Daily Diary Register at Manimajra police station stating she had returned from the office.

CBI also claimed that Kaur was untraceable.

On Monday too, the high court had sought a personal affidavit from the Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) in an alleged false case of drug dealing filed by Chandigarh police against a witness in a graft case involving Kaur. An FIR had been registered at the Sector 39 police station on June 19 against the witness in the case filed in 2017, involving the suspended SHO.

The petitioner had demanded CBI probe.