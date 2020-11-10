e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal records highest single-day spike of 711 cases

Himachal records highest single-day spike of 711 cases

chandigarh Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times/Shimla
         

Himachal’s Covid tally crossed the 26,000- mark on Monday with a record 711 people testing positive for the virus. The state’s tally has reached 26,197.

This is the highest single-day spike. Himachal had recorded 573 and 674 cases on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The state's death toll mounted to 378 with seven patients succumbing to the contagion.

The state’s death toll mounted to 378 with seven patients succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 204 were reported in Shimla, 121 in Kullu, 114 in Mandi, 61 in Hamirpur, 50 in Kangra, 41 in Solan, 29 in Bilaspur, 22 each in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Una, 13 in Sirmaur, and 12 in Kinnaur.

Active cases have jumped to 5,192 in the state and a total of 4,35,604 tests have been conducted.

Mandi which has seen an exponential rise in the number of infections in last week is now the worst-hit district with 3,990 cases. It is followed by Solan (3,886), Shimla (3,459), Kangra (3,450), Sirmaur (2,363), Kullu (2,030), Una (1,668), Bilaspur (1,498), Hamirpur (1,458), Chamba (1,370), Kinnaur (513) and Lahaul-Spiti (512).

